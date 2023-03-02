I want to go ahead and get this out. I do NOT know HOW to stop gun violence. As a lifetime gun owner, I have two or three, gun safety was instilled in me at a very young age. I was taught that guns are a tool, guns are a machine, guns are a piece of equipment. Their purposes being for target shooting, sport, war, protection and food (sustenance).
Violence comes in many forms and can be used by many different methods and in many different ways. The question then becomes, can a law or a check or any other method limit and reduce violence, no matter the how? Take a look at alcohol related vehicular accidents, they can be prevented. The same applies for distracted driving. And no I don’t blame cell phones for killing people.
I again, with a sad face, admit and state that I really don’t know what to do about gun violence. Do you believe me?
Thanks very much for your consideration!
Ken Myers
Mount Sidney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.