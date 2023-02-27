A recent series of letters about gun control was summarized by Matt Olcott (“Gun Ownership”, DN-R Feb. 16). He points out that none of the top three causes of death nationwide are due to firearms but neglects to point out that among children, guns are the leading cause of death. This observation (along with a general wish to remain alive) is what motivates many of us to advocate for rational gun control.
A recent congressional committee was televised debating the removal of magnetic detectors in the capitol. A Republican repeatedly asked the Democratic representative objecting to this removal, which members of the committee they objected to being armed. This misses the point, I think. Nobody is immune to bouts of anger and carrying firearms automatically turns these into armed conflict. Everybody makes mistakes, but carrying a firearm can make these episodes lethal.
To the argument that it is the people doing the killing, not the guns, how would you address the problem? Do you want the government testing you (every few months at least) to see if you are still sane enough to retain ownership of firearms? This is the next logical step if we are going to protect the wider populace.
Alex Storrs
Fishersville
