My prayers are with so many who are grieving the violent deaths of this past weekend, especially the family and community members who loved the younger victim. As a mother, my heart breaks, especially for his mother.
Monday's article stated "there is no known reason to believe there is an ongoing threat to the community." Guns are the leading cause of death for Americans under the age of 18. Those deaths are 100 percent preventable. As long as we continue to value guns and unfettered access to them above the lives of our children, there is an ongoing threat to the community. No mama should have to grieve this kind of loss. How can we unite as a community to change this current reality? We cannot accept the ongoing loss of life as collateral damage.
Stephanie Sorge
Harrisonburg
