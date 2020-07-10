May was an especially bullet-riddled Month in this country. There were 60 shootings that injured or killed at least four people each. Those bursts of gun fire left more than 250 injured and 40 dead in one month, according to the Gun Violence Archives.
We have lost a champion, James Atwood, who was the author of several informative books regarding the tragedies of the misuse of guns.
Other states need to follow Virginia's common sense lead on guns. What's law in Virginia is common sense.
Lena Bish
Rockingham
