The Daily News-Record has printed several letters debating gun ownership.
The strongly-convicted folks on either side of the debate mostly talk past each other.
What never seems to dawn on those favoring restrictions is that criminals do not obey laws. So gun control most likely will not lessen crime.
Guns do not create gun violence. People create violence! Heart disease, cancer, and accidental death are the top three causes of death. Where's the outrage about heart violence, cancer violence, and vehicle violence?
Matt Olcott
Fort Defiance
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.