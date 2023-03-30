Congressman Cline,
When is enough, enough? That is the question we have been asking for years now because it continues to happen. What and when are you going to do something about gun safety? As a father of young children, how do you sleep at night knowing you have not done everything you could have to help prevent shootings in schools? I pray you never have to get that call about a shooting at your children's school as I pray we never hear of it at our grandchildren's schools. This was never an issue when our children were in school because assault weapons were not available to the public. I bet it wasn't an issue when you were in school either.
We are the only civilized country in the world that has this problem on a regular basis even though mental health issues are a worldwide problem. The common denominator in the U.S. is guns. No one needs an AR-15 or high capacity magazine for hunting animals. These assault-style weapons are being used for hunting humans.
What can you do? Vote to:
1. Ban all assault style weapons and high capacity magazines
2. Strengthen red flag laws
3. Require registration, licensing, and insurance for gun owners just as is required for driving and cars
4. Raise the minimum age to 21 to buy any gun
5. Close loopholes for background checks
Stop choosing guns over children. Show some courage and do what is right for all children. Now.
JoAnn Spiller
Penn Laird
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.