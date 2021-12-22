Interesting was your editorial concerning gun safety in this morning's newspaper (Dec. 21). I grew up in Maine and had guns in my hands from a very young age. Yet, I am appalled in this age of everyone kissing the feet of NRA leaders how easy it still is to purchase a firearm. (That's the same NRA whose leadership has stolen millions of its membership's money.) Most proponents of gun ownership will hold up the Second Amendment.
First, it was passed so folks could arm themselves against an English king — an unlikely event these days. (The English now snicker at how ridiculous have become our gun laws.)
Second, I doubt that most of those hiding behind the amendment have ever read it. The simple truth is that there are too many guns in this country. Most are owned by people who don't know a thing about gun safety.
Weeping, acting sad, wringing hands, and speaking of what a terrible thing has happened when the next school incident takes place is self-serving foolishness. Instead, we need to start taking control of guns in this country. More guns is not a solution — only an invitation to witness more bloodshed. The blame for it is on all of us.
Jim Gallant
Massanutten
