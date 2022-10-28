As of Oct. 18, almost 36,000 people have died from gun violence in the U.S. Two-hundred-sixty-one of those victims were under 12 years old; 547 were the result of mass shootings. Too many children in our country are understandably afraid to go to school. Following Uvalde’s Robb Elementary School shooting, which killed 19 children and two teachers and wounded 17 others, I read our Rep. Ben Cline’s weekly newsletter. After two sentences about the tragedy in Uvalde, Cline wrote about issues regarding a baby formula shortage, the border, partisan differences, and the sanctity of life of the unborn child -- clearly not about the sanctity of the lives of those innocent students and teachers who had just been killed by someone with a legal and deadly weapon of war, an assault rifle.
I assume that Rep. Cline may well believe that all life is sacred, but can only guess that he is afraid of losing gun owners’ votes, thereby unwilling to protect Americans from mass murders by our own citizens. Cline has voted against the passage of gun safety legislation, voting no on the following: Protecting Our Kids Act, Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, Active Shooter Alert Act, and Assault Weapons Ban of 2022.
We need to be represented in our U.S. Congress by someone who is willing to stand up for the rights of innocent people, willing to work to ban high-power assault weapons. We need to elect Jennifer Lewis as our next District 6 representative to Congress.
Barbara Brothers
Staunton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.