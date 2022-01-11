I am a registered nurse at Sentara RMH Medical Center who has worked on several units during my 26 years. I am presently a certified bio/chemotherapy nurse in the Infusion and Clinical area at the Hahn Cancer Center working with hematology and oncology patients. Oncology is incredibly rewarding, and we are blessed with the opportunity to care for very special patients.
The complex medical challenges our patients face require a highly skilled and dedicated cross-disciplinary team of registrars, schedulers, nurses, physicians, pharmacists, pharmacy techs, case managers, care coordinators, nutritionists, counselors, genetic counselors, educators, triage nurses, lab techs, management, volunteers and radiation therapy all working together for one purpose: the patient.
Our patients, current and future alike, should know that it takes the whole team to care for them and the Sentara team is dedicated to employing the most advanced medical practices in providing the best care and treatment possible. I am proud to work with this amazing group of people at the Hahn Cancer Center and our community is uniquely blessed to have such a dedicated, compassionate staff who give their heart and soul to each and every patient, each and every day.
Laurie Roller Dye, RN BSN
Dayton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.