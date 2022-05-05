Once again Republican Virginia Sen. Emmett Hanger has sold out the citizens he represents. In joining the Democrats (again) he successfully quashed the gas tax holiday. In doing so, he robbed everyone in the commonwealth of Virginia additional funds to alleviate the woes brought on by the Brandon economy. To hear him talk, he is a very conservative Republican, but nothing could be further from the truth. This isn’t the first time he’s sold us out on conservative issues. In the past he has voted for other tax hikes, Obamacare, pro-abortion issues, the Equal Rights Amendment, against constitutional carry and against school choice, just to name just a few. Given that the Valley is very conservative area, we deserve representation more in line with our values, not a Democrat in Republican clothing.
Lois Paul
Port Republic
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.