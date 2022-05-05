The DNR article on April 20, 2022, (“County Gets Grant to Help Mitigate Flooding…”) brought to mind our family suppers where we reviewed the best part and worst part of our day — happies and crappies. Living through this flooding nightmare, the following points merit consideration:
Crappy — repetitive flooding of basements with muddy water, years of lost gardens, lowered property values and near drowning of a neighbor in June 2018.
Happy — county supervisors acknowledge the problem late 2018.
Happy — plan for a stormwater detention basin for water diversion in summer 2019 that would include “hiking and biking trails, picnic area, and outdoor family activities.”
Crappy — payment by local tax assessment, providing fractionation of the county and opening the door for future segmental assessments.
Crappy — assessment by rooftop area only, lacking consideration of creation of extensive impervious pavement areas.
Crappy — continued permission of townhouse construction with creation of more impervious pavement before creating basin.
Happy — grant authorized 2022 to offset construction costs with lowered assessments.
Crappy — no further mention of outdoor recreation facility.
Happy — completion set for end of 2022.
Prayer — construction truly happens, that neighborhood flooding stops with no risk of possible loss of life, county Planning Commission directs attention to contain building with impervious areas, and they give attention to continued loss of agricultural land.
Dr. Cathy Slusher
Rockingham County
