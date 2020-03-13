Happy AmeriCorps Week! It's time to celebrate current AmeriCorps members, alumni, community partners, and their cumulative impact.
AmeriCorps is a National Service program designed to engage Americans in areas where the need is greatest. Participants are given the opportunity to get involved, gain professional development skills, and earn money for school. But the impacts are bigger than that. The impacts are life-changing for everyone involved.
Through my service in environmental stewardship, I learned more about myself and what I wanted. I worked with people from all different backgrounds for a common goal. We worked on public lands throughout the region, maintaining trail systems, reducing fire fuels, and performing invasive species treatments. I built lifelong friendships. I learned skills that have helped me thrive. I gave back to my community.
That is AmeriCorps. It is friends, it is community, and it is hope and opportunity. Learn more -- nationalservice.gov, conservationlegacy.org, appalachiancc.org.
Michelle Marsich
Harrisonburg

