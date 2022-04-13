If the Harrisonburg city police don't support nonprofits or businesses downtown, then why should I?
On April 7, the Collins Center, a nonprofit advocate for child abuse and sexual assault, held its annual fundraiser. The city police were trying to issue as many parking tickets as they could until 4:59 p.m. and made it very clear they didn't want us to be downtown supporting the nonprofit or shopping at the local businesses, and ran us off. We had to ask the officer to please move his vehicle so that we could leave because he was so focused on issuing more tickets that he was oblivious to the fact that we were trying to leave.
I would assume the city police know more about downtown Harrisonburg than I do, and they are adamant on discouraging me and other patrons from being downtown. I will not be returning.
Lora Rodeffer
Mount Crawford
