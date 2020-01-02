I hope Harrisonburg will not do what the county did; pass a meaningless “sanctuary” resolution. For the Rockingham County Board of Supervisors has “sewn the wind and will reap the whirlwind.”
The Supreme Court has ruled in Heller vs. District of Columbia that regulation of firearms is constitutional. The General Assembly will pass some, if not all, of the currently proposed firearm bills. Then the vocal crowd from the recent Spotswood rally will demand that the county Board of Supervisors abide by their own unanimous actions.
Who will determine what new and legal Virginia firearm regulation will not be enforced in the county? The Board of Supervisors? The county attorney? The sheriff? The commonwealth’s attorney? A vigilante crowd? A county militia?
Truly, when you sew the wind you will reap the whirlwind. Harrisonburg City Council, just rule any firearm sanctuary resolution “out of order” and move on.
Andy Sale
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.