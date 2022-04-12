Harrisonburg has lost far too many historic buildings to misguided demolition over the past 70 years (DN-R, April 8, “Razed And Confused: JMU’s Continued Demolitions Frustrate Residents”). Until recently, it seemed that the Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance and the majority of our historically respectful citizenry had won the day with the prevailing ethic of “preserve, restore, repurpose.” The result: widespread rehabilitation and reuse of historic commercial, residential, warehouse, ice house, and train station buildings that have proved to be of enormous benefit to the entire community.
Given this context, JMU’s unwarranted recent demolition of the historic Haas house right across from Hotel Madison feels like a terrible crime.
Bob Bersson
Bridgewater
