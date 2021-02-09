Has our Congress gone completely mad? It’s as if the inmates have taken charge of the asylum. Thousands of the pipe construction workers out of work with no hope. All of the business that depended on them now without any hope of earning a living. Why didn’t this administration think this through? Why wasn’t this decision phased out as new work began to come on line? Don’t they realize we should plan ahead? How elementary is this? Did hate fill them to the point they don’t think? And open our southern borders to any and all regardless of their health and skills thus increasing the unemployment situation for all our skilled workers.
I don’t think I have ever seen such incompetence. May God have mercy and deliver us from such an administration.
Harold Roberts
Harrisonburg
