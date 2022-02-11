There is legislation called the SAFE Act (H.R. 3355) before Congress that would finally permanently ban horse slaughter in the U.S. and end the exportation of American horses over our borders to be slaughtered for meat.
Horses are intelligent and beloved work and companion animals here in the U.S., and polling shows over 80% of Americans already oppose the slaughter of horses for human consumption. Yet tens of thousands of American horses are still shipped across our borders each year to be slaughtered in plants in Canada and Mexico.
Until the SAFE Act is passed, every American horse is just one bad sale away from slaughter. This industry inflicts great cruelty on animals and terrifies horse owners across our country. Even equine rescues are forced to divert precious resources from other lifesaving work to compete with the predatory horse slaughter industry, and this needs to end. I urge Rep. Ben Cline to help end our country's participation in this cruel industry and cosponsor the SAFE Act (H.R. 3355) this year.
Robin Lynch
Lake Frederick
