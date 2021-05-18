With all the turmoil in our world today, the greatest need of mankind is not more government or certain political factions being in power. The greatest need is for folks to have fellowship with God, the creator of all things, (Genesis 1:1) through faith in Jesus Christ. Jesus said in Mark 1:15, “Repent and believe the gospel.” The gospel is good news about Jesus, His death on the cross for our sins, his bodily resurrection from the dead, and that He is coming back again to judge.
Regardless of your political viewpoints, believe in Jesus folks to receive salvation from sin and eternal life.
Pastor Bob Silling
Broadway
