On Monday morning, June 5, it was foggy. So many cars did not have headlights on. We travel Mosby Road in the morning going to the wellness center. It's bad enough there. We also notice cars with no lights on in the morning and at dusk. It would be helpful for others to see you, as well as you seeing others. Please, people, be respectful to your fellow drivers! It's only common sense.
Melvin and Edith Burger
Bridgewater
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.