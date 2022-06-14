Your headline in the Monday, June 13, Daily News-Record, "Jan. 6 Panelists: Enough Evidence Uncovered To Indict Trump" does not match the lead in sentence "Members of the House Committee investigating the Capitol riot said Sunday they have uncovered enough evidence for Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment of former President Donald Trump."
The key difference is the word "consider" — they are considering. Fake news does not help us make decisions about what we read in the newspaper. You should be ashamed as a news organization for publishing this fake news.
Kevin Frazier
McGaheysville
