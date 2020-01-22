Recent headlines in the DN-R have been appreciated as they highlighted positive actions within the community as with “Paying It Forward” on Jan. 16 and “BANDing Together” on Jan. 15 and especially the tribute to “The Doctor That History Almost Missed.” We do need to learn about the tragedies of volcano eruptions and crashes on Interstate 81 as well as the political unrest.
However, it seems essential that we recognize and appreciate the positive actions within our community. A thoughtful act on the part of a driver who called attention to a front tire on my car that was almost flat and assisted in putting air in my tires may well have been a lifesaver. We must not forget the caring attributes of our citizens so again, thanks for bringing these actions to our attention.
Shirley Kirkwood
Bridgewater
(1) comment
Good letter Shirley.
