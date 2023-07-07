On June 30, I noticed another letter complaining about the DN-R. It is mostly a political complaint. The use of “woke” is implying undesirability but misused. A quick Webster definition: “aware of and actively attentive to important societal facts and issues (especially of racial and social justice).”
What I see is symptomatic of a trend of disappearing local papers due to absorption of publications by hedge funds. Two examples: The New York Daily News, once the largest circulation newspaper in the U.S., was absorbed by Alden Global Capital, whose president is Heath Freeman and has amalgamated the second largest conglomerate in the country, swallowing over 200 papers. Gannett has also claimed over 200 papers and is owned by Softbank, a Japanese hedge fund that has looted American newsrooms to grab profits.
These folks want to eliminate local (and state and national) journalism, which is an essential piece of democracy, in the interest of making them richer. What I see with the DN-R is that the centralized publication has created a time lag, but local coverage of events and sports is better than it has ever been in the 50 years I have read it.
In addition, there is at least a symbolic attempt to balance editorial content both locally and nationally, although we still have national and local forums strongly representing Libertarian philosophy which supports this oligarchical behavior. Instead of complaining about what’s been lost, it’s much healthier to build, and go do what needs to be done.
Allen Clague III
Rockingham
