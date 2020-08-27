Virginia’s Constitution requires “electoral districts established by the General Assembly.” But throughout our history, both parties have altered legislative districts to maximize their advantage. This has led to very oddly shaped districts. For example, Congressional District VA-6 is 168 miles long with some odd, small features in its border.
This year, we can improve the process for mapping all our electoral districts by amending the state constitution and forming a citizen-led commission to draw district lines. This would enable districts of nearly equal populations, but more “contiguous and compact” and therefore fairer for voters. This requires approval of Amendment 1 on this year’s ballot.
I urge voters to support Amendment 1. It would take the map-drawing power out of the hands of the legislature and create a fairer process next year and beyond. There’s a better way to draw fair districts.
Robert Spiller
Penn Laird
