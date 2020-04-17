I completely agree with Joel Rankin ("Run More Comic Strips in DN-R," April 9) that the paper needs more comics. The problem is limited space. In order to add more without reducing all to microscopic size, it would be necessary to eliminate some stale, worn-out and totally worthless strips. "Snuffy Smith" is the worst waste of newsprint, closely followed by "Beetle Bailey." It is appropriate that those two appear at the bottom of the page.
Robert Lantz
Timberville
