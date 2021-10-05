On Saturday, Sept. 25, two Quick buses loaded up with military service veterans in Bridgewater and took them to Arlington and Washington, D.C., to visit veteran memorials. This was provided by Honor Flight Top of Virginia. It was to give us veterans an opportunity to see what has been done for our veterans that have served our country.
I personally want to thank Flight Top and its sponsors for my trip. I appreciate what I went through in basic training and our continued service for our country. It would be a benefit to a lot of young people to at least go through the basics of military service and learn good discipline. I, for one, would like to see American flags displayed in veterans front lawns.
On the trip we were able to visit Arlington National Cemetery and see the changing of the guard. We also visited the U.S. Marine Memorial, World War II, Vietnam, Korean and Lincoln memorials.
This trip meant so much to me, and I believe all veterans should have it.
I want to thank Honor Flight and its workers and sponsors for this opportunity. Thanks also to ROTC students for their help.
Glen E. Thomas, Korean veteran
Bridgewater
