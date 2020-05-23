I am writing this letter about Heritage Oaks Golf Course. My name is Ellen Shomo. I am a friend of Mayor Deanna Reed and Council member Richard Baugh, both of whom are fine Christian people.
Richard, Deanna, and I, as Christians, know Jesus Christ always put people’s needs ahead of everything else while he walked on this earth. He put people’s needs ahead of power, fame and especially money.
The Heritage Oaks Golf Course is the best asset for senior citizens who cannot play baseball, basketball, tennis, etc. anymore. This course is the best venue for senior citizens to get physical exercise, keep good mental health and social interaction.
I think of all the people from VMRC who enjoy playing golf and walking at Heritage Oaks and don’t want to lose that.
So be aware and closely watch how things work out for the Heritage Oaks Golf Course and the upcoming election for City Council.
Ellen Shomo
Harrisonburg
