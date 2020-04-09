It is apparent the city is planning to eventually shutter Heritage Oaks Golf Course. The course was closed, with little warning, earlier this year for some superficial enhancements to the facility. All volunteers and part-time staff were dismissed, and no one would share with members the reason for closing.
Now we are closed because of the virus, even after the governor stated that courses could remain open. It would take a little extra effort to keep the course open and safe for staff and golfers, and other area courses are doing this, but the city has decided it is not worth the effort, while at the same time bemoaning the lack of revenue from the course.
As a member, I don’t want to harm the course by asking for a refund, yet I have had to spend considerably more to play elsewhere. Do they want me to leave ?
Michael Johnson
Dayton
