In evaluating the impact Heritage Oaks Golf Course has on the local community, it’s tempting to look only at the financial side of the operations. However, how do you measure the impact on the thousands of young people, who have over the years received life-changing instructions in the character building First Tee program?
Let me quote from the local First Tee website, “Through after school and in school programs, we help shape the lives of young people from all walks of life by reinforcing values like integrity, respect and perseverance through the game of golf. And it’s making a difference.”
All these students may not continue to play golf; however, the life lessons learned will impact their decision-making as long as they live. How do you put that into dollars and cents? I need to ask as I close, how many of the wise decisions my grandson is making today are impacted by what he learned many years ago in the First Tee program at Heritage Oaks?
Dave Eshleman
Harrisonburg
