Families across the country rely upon high-speed internet to stay connected for their jobs, education and health care. Unfortunately, too many Americans don’t have access to high-speed internet, forcing large segments of our country to lag behind. An effect worsened by the pandemic, we have learned how critical connectivity is to work or learn from home.
Why do people lack internet access? A main cause is affordability. In Virginia, 13.3% of households are not digitally connected. Thankfully our federal lawmakers voted to bring every American online through the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This bill addresses broadband affordability directly through the $14 billion allocated in federal funding to enhance digital access. The Affordability Connectivity Benefit will provide eligible households with $30 per month to help with their internet bills.
The proposal would make 1,908,000 Virginians, 23% of the state, eligible for the ACB. Digital connectivity is truly a life-changing event and necessary for every Virginian.
Sens. Warner and Kaine showed leadership in strongly advocating and voting for this benefit. They know the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will close the digital divide giving families the tools they need to succeed. Now it’s up to leaders in the House of Representatives to acknowledge the urgency of this issue and vote yes on this bill.
Ellen Swecker
Harrisonburg
