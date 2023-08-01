I enjoy reading about history, but I am starting to see some troubling trends. Trends that have been in the making for the past couple of decades. It began with the intelligence agencies becoming more intrusive into our digital lives, collecting all of our electronic communications.
That’s an erosion of our Fourth Amendment rights to privacy. More recently there is the censorship of information and alternative voices on social media platforms. This was often done at the behest of multiple government agencies. The cancel culture mob came for those that expressed “wrong think.”
Long time friends and family members parted ways and small businesses permanently closed their doors when boycotted. This was all done by ordinary people. The COVID pandemic pushed our society further away from our once shared democratic principles. An experimental vaccine, brought to market in little more than a year, was mandated for large segments of our populace in order to keep one’s job or to gather in some public spaces.
One health care official was quoted as saying “we won’t know how safe it is unless we start giving it.” Curiously, there were ordinary people that were demanding that the unvaccinated be denied access to health care when sick or denied insurance.
Creativity is being stifled as art is vandalized or destroyed. This is being carried out by ordinary people and the frightening thing is this is how other societies acted prior to the rise of the German Nazis and Stalinist Russia. Fingers crossed.
Bill Call
Harrisonburg
