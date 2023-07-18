In the news this week are some outstanding Congressmen. Senator Tommy Tuberville of Alabama just woke up to the definition of a racist. Rep. Brad Sherman of Iowa thinks it is women who decide if sexual relations occur. Rep. Eli Crane of Arizona refers to black people as "colored." Our Governor feels troops should be sent to the Texas border to assist Gov. Abbott's fake agenda. These men are dangerous and Republicans. So, I said it.
Jane Alberico
Harrisonburg
