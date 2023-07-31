Hollie Cave is the best candidate for School Board in Rockingham County Public Schools in District 5. She has been actively pursuing positive change in our public schools for years. Mrs. Cave is passionate on parent’s rights, and has been outspoken at School Board meetings many times, even gathering over 2,000 signatures for a petition against masking. As a mother of young children and a background in human resources, Mrs. Cave brings a promise of accountability, transparency, and fiscal responsibility to the School Board.
Mrs. Cave knows that the “National issues” of CRT and gender dysphoria are already in our local schools. She is committed to representing her conservative district with traditional conservative values and is endorsed by many leaders including Rockingham County Republican Committee, Marsha Garst (Commonwealth Atty) and Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson.
She is fighting like a lion to safeguard the hearts and minds of all of our children. She is the only Republican-endorsed candidate in District 5, which includes the Elkton, Swift Run, Stony Run, South River, Deep Run, and McGaheysville voting precincts.
This fall, it is time to take back the liberal school board and replace it with conservatives like Mrs. Cave.
Nina Jessup
Rockingham
