Hollie Cave is a mother of four wonderful school-age children. She is a protective mother, as she should be. Hollie talks about her concerns for safety and drugs in schools for all students. There is a drug and vaping problem in the schools of district 5. She wants to take on this problem as opposed to looking the other way. These issues don’t go away on their own and currently there is not enough action or discipline for violators. Vaping exposes kids to many harmful chemicals — it is not without consequences to the health of young people.
The fear of all parents is drug addiction not to mention overdosing and how a young life can be forever altered. Bullying is another fear and it does exist. School resource officers can intercede to help with all of these issues not to mention responding to potential intruders. Hollie takes all of these concerns to heart and wants to protect all students just as she wants to protect her own children.
These are very serious topics — vote for Hollie Cave so she can begin addressing them with the other school board members. You may vote at the county administration building starting Sept. 22, or at your polling location on Nov. 7. I urge you to vote early if you are able.
Annette Reed
Broadway
