Kudos to Hollie Cave… You rode around several neighborhoods while taking pictures of private properties, just to align Paula Lam with the Democrats. What exactly is your stance on issues? If students and parents don’t agree with you, is this what they should look forward to?
Miranda Kilby
Elkton
