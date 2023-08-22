In November, the 5th District of Rockingham County will select someone to represent them on the Rockingham County School Board. I live in this district and will vote for Hollie Cave.
As a lifelong resident of the area, she has a passion for supporting the parents and children attending the local schools.
When COVID-19 shut down the schools and they went to online classes, Hollie stepped up and began homeschooling her children to continue their education. This tells me she has the dogged determination to deal with problems and issues that would arise on the board. Rockingham County presently has about 1,200 home schoolers, but no representation on the board. Her presence will give them that voice.
In January, 2022, she decided to run for this office, and in February, 2022, she met with the East Rock Republican Committee. Since then, she has spoken at many of the school board meetings and other events.
Hollie is in favor of keeping parents informed about their children while at school, and of having school resource officers in schools to keep the children safe. She is concerned about the use and abuse of drugs, vaping and alcohol in schools.
Among those who endorse Hollie are: Congressman Ben Cline, Delegate Tony Wilt, Commonwealth’s Attorney Marsha Garst, Sherriff Bryan Hutcheson, and the Freedom Caucus of Western Virginia.
Hollie’s willingness to step up and deal with challenges she faced tells me she will be a very capable member of the school board.
Lois Paul
Port Republic
