I am writing in support of Hollie Cave for District 5 School Board. She has been endorsed by the East Rockingham Republicans; a formal group of conservative neighbors formed to support local candidates. We solicited applications and each candidate had the opportunity to make their case to their neighbors, why they were the most qualified of the two candidates. We chose Hollie unanimously! Unfortunately, the other candidate has chosen to run also, supported by a donor who doesn’t even live in the 5th District.
Hollie has been very active in her fight to have schools focus on “reading, writing and arithmetic," and to keep “parenting” to the parents!
Hollie is beholding only to the children and their parents.
Basil Hangemanole
Massanutten
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.