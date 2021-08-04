Presbyterians, congratulations on giving home to the homeless, and I know God is happy with this decision, too! That home on North Main Street was my home, too, for 13 years when I served with The Mennonite Hour and Heart to Heart broadcasts.
It is spacious with four separate floors with many rooms on each floor. And here is where many other persons of faith and nonfaith can help to keep it going. This will also help out with the many churches now providing overnight space for those needing overnight shelter during the winter months.
Furthermore, it will encourage others to come up with other ideas to help those who have no place to call home. Food and fellowship are two ideas. God loves the homeless together with all of us, and we should do no less!
Eugene Souder
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.