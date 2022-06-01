The commonwealth of Virginia has given birth to so many great statesmen. We are fortunate to be represented by one now. He started right here, in Harrisonburg, as a public prosecutor, trying to secure justice for the victims of predatory conduct, for our good. He moved on to the House of Delegates, where he learned how to negotiate and write legislation, for the good of everyone. Then, with that preparation he was able to step into the massive shoes of the powerful Congressman Bob Goodlatte.
Our Ben Cline has the distinction of being one of the few freshmen to have authored successful legislation. He worked effectively with the president and the opposition, is well-respected in his caucus, and votes principles, not party. All of that started right here and is good for us. I am honored to vote a third term for Congressman Ben Cline.
Richard Mondale
Harrisonburg
