I have had the fortunate of serving as the Executive Director of Hope Distributed for the past three years. Hope Distributed operates a free food pantry, free clothing store, free furniture warehouse, and free baby supplies to those in financial need in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County.
In these three years, this amazing organization has given a "hand up" to those in need of hope throughout our beautiful community. We rely heavily on our selfless volunteers, whose compassion for those in need is astounding and inspires me to be a better person daily. We also depend upon tax deductible donations, whether they be from individuals or local businesses, to fund the vast array of services we offer.
Hope Distributed gives away everything cost free and does not have a "money making mechanisms." I would love to take this time recognize one local business who has helped us meet our mission as well as provided ways for us to enhance and widen that mission. Ryan Sodikoff and his team at Steven Toyota have been tremendous allies in serving those in need.
They provided the means that allowed Hope Distributed to create a delivery program, ensuring that those without transportation to our pantry would receive food for their families. Steven Toyota has dedicated their time and resources to help make Harrisonburg and Rockingham County a great place to live! In a world too devoid of generosity and empathy, we all would be wise to follow this example.
Speak Life,
Jeff Wilhelm
Hope Distributed
