After another polarizing election season, I was delighted to read the Friday article in the DN-R about the Thursday luncheon between Gov. Northam and Gov.-elect Youngkin and their cordial remarks afterward. Their pledge for a smooth transition of power is a stark contrast to the situation in New Jersey.
Public civility even with persons with whom we disagree is a hallmark of our society and a clear indication of the character and integrity of those involved. I pray that this is an indication of a new era of cooperation and goodwill within our commonwealth.
Glen E. Kauffman
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.