Thanks for recent DN-R news items about criminal justice and incarceration issues.
Several individuals from our local jail were recently released without having a home to go to. To their credit jail staff did their best to find emergency accommodations for them. Could not a community like ours come up with a list of individuals or congregations willing to provide temporary housing and other help in such cases? I realize there is a shortage of housing in our community for the most needy among us, but how can we change that?
Some have proposed building some tiny houses for homeless people. Or we may know of some rooms, rentals or empty apartments that could be made available on at least a temporary or emergency basis.
For a number of years I was a part of a transition house in Pennsylvania for people released from incarceration and returning to society. A number of congregations, workplaces and individuals opened up their homes and their lives to offer help. If you have any other ideas or options you can think of (or have already implemented), I would be glad to hear from you. -Darrel Hostetter darrelhostetter@gmail.com.
Darrel Hostetter
Rockingham
