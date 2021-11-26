To the Harrisonburg city council: Shame on you!
Under the government's ARPA refunds to local and state governments for lost revenue, the city of Harrisonburg was awarded $28 million, which is being spent on many pet projects for the city. My question is to the City Council of Harrisonburg is what about giving some money back to the citizens you have taxed and just keep on raising taxes? You have raised every tax possible without any input from your taxpaying citizens. And with the new high school, the promise of coming back for more on real estate. And now you want to hire some one to tell you how and where to spend it? Really.
In my house like many we save our money for a rainy day. But this current City Council loves to tax and keep spending. Shame on you Harrisonburg City Council. I'm calling on the city to give some real tax relief or refunds to its citizens who have suffered just as much if not more than the city of Harrisonburg.
Thank you.
Michael Cooper
Harrisonburg
