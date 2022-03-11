Over the last month alone our community has been barraged with an unbelievable number of development approvals and proposals (e.g., Edge apartments, Northside Gateway Plaza, Chicago Avenue apartments, Simms Pointe, Regal Theater apartments). It’s a developer’s feeding frenzy akin to our public officials throwing chum into shark infested waters.
There are many questions. Why do the mayor, City Council, Planning Commission, city staff and other rubber-stamping consenters allow these projects to so readily proceed? Why did you actually approve the new high school location between Interstate 81 and South Main Street that will directly expose students to traffic hazards and toxic air emissions from truckers and other motorists? Why are smart growth strategies so readily cast aside?
Who is with me in voicing concerns about our little slice of paradise being lost forever lost due to the neglectful, fast-growth practices embraced by the so-called leaders in our community? Officials, please search your souls and embrace: https://www.bluezones.com/2019/02/12-step-solution-for-fighting-suburban-sprawl.
Jonathan Kiser
Rockingham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.