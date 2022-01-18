Virginians who want our children prepared for life in a democracy should carefully examine new Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s promise to “ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory” in public schools. CRT, by that label, is a postgraduate study never taught in Virginia’s K-12 schools, so we must wonder about the Governor’s intentions. Did he just want to pitch an easy, campaign non-issue to a paranoid base, like ordering elephants not to fly? Or does Youngkin’s administration hope to erase all study of institutional racist traditions from America’s checkered history that may, according to CRT, have lingering influence on the present day — practices ranging, perhaps, from slavery (until 1865) to “restrictive covenants” limiting the ethnicity or religion of a neighborhood’s residents (up until the late 1960’s)?
Youngkin, calling such probes “inherently divisive,” has catered to white parents who fear that knowledge of uncomfortable aspects of the past will harm their children’s self-esteem (or perhaps their own?). So, what will the proposed erasure of uncomfortable histories involving race do to the schools’ availability of biographies about Dr. King, Harriet Tubman or President Obama? What about the Black and Korean Sesame Street muppets, respectively, Roosevelt Franklin and Ji-Young? How would such suppression affect the self-image of non-white children? How far must censorship go?
Christine Edwards
Harrisonburg
