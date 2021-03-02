How rich to hear Bernie Sanders ask “How do we deal with our colleagues across the aisle when there are those that won’t even say Biden is president?”
The same way we dealt with you and your party Bernie. Although, I don’t hear anyone screaming “get up in their faces,” yelling “you’re not welcome here,” “impeach him,” “he’s not my president!”
We put up with that for four years, along with the insufferable Hillary saying the election was stolen from her.
Well, many, many feel the current election was stolen from President Trump and we are to just accept and be quiet! What ridiculous people we have in charge of our country now. May God have mercy on us and help us to survive the next four years with them in power. Pray for our country always.
Betty Styron Tyree
Harrisonburg
