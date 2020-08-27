I was touched by the pain felt by 4-H participants at the fair as they parted from the animals they had cared for and become attached to.
What a shame to have to shut down their natural compassion as they grow older. I hope this experience leads to more humane farming methods, and inspires some of these youngsters to become involved in animal welfare, plant-based nutrition, environmental science, and other careers where they can use the lessons learned through their experience with the human-animal bond.
Josie Kinkade
Harrisonburg
