Many readers have written recently with varying interpretations of scripture. Most recently, Jim Peters, in “Who is the Jesus of the Bible?”, which ran in the DN-R Wed. Aug. 30, goes to some length to explain how both the Jewish “Old Testament” and Christian “New Testament” scriptures describe God as a Trinity and Jesus as one part of this.
Peters misses the point that the Jewish people have been studying the Old Testament much longer than Christians have. Jewish religious scholars have not come to the same conclusions as he has. Many Christians have a different understanding as well. Followers of Islam also study the same texts, and come to yet different conclusions.
Given these different interpretations of the same scripture by well-meaning people of different faith traditions, it makes no sense to insist that one interpretation is superior to others and should be enshrined in our legal system. Our constitution as amended attempts to provide rules for living that all of us, from all traditions, can adhere to. And interpretation of this document and our legal code that arises from it is a complex process, best approached with humility and a lifetime of study.
Remember the truism “the Devil can quote scripture to his purpose." One must be careful when interpreting scripture. I think of it like a fieldstone bridge: any one stone — i.e., chapter or verse — will sink. Only the whole, taken together, will get you across the torrent dryshod. As a Christian, I try to remember that Jesus’ overarching law is love.
Alex Storrs
Fishersville
