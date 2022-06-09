I am a gun owner and hunter. I keep a pistol in my home for protection and own two rifles for deer hunting: a muzzleloader and a bolt action 30.06.
When I go hunting, like most competent hunters, I require only one or two well-placed shots to harvest a deer or other large game animal. When hunting for rabbits, squirrels or game birds, I use a shotgun. For recreational target shooting, I get a kick out of firing a variety of traditional, non-assault rifles that are readily available and put my skills to the test.
I strongly support our Second Amendment rights as Americans. I do not support the private ownership of assault-style weapons. AR-15s are weapons of war, not legitimate hunting implements.
Canada, New Zealand, Norway and Australia chose to ban or restrict assault-style weapons after mass shooting incidents — substantially reducing subsequent mass shootings in each country. Can we find the courage and resolve to demand similar action in the United States?
Fellow hunters and gun owners, I urge you to join me in protecting our schoolchildren and families by taking aim against the private ownership of assault-style weapons. Don't allow the NRA to defeat reasonable and broadly-supported gun control measures.
Speak up. Contact your representatives in Congress today. Responsible hunters and gun owners must not remain a silent majority!
Mac Hart
Rockingham
(1) comment
“I strongly support our Second Amendment rights as Americans. I do not support the private ownership of assault-style weapons. AR-15s are weapons of war, not legitimate hunting implements.”
While I understand your emotional reaction, Mr. Hart, your second and third sentence contradicts and negates your first sentence.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.