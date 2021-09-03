With the approach of the fall hunting seasons, there will be new hunters joining our ranks and it is up to us as older, more experienced hunters to set a good example, following the game laws, being ethical, practicing safety with weapons, tree stands, etc., wearing our blaze orange, not littering, and making it about the experience and not about bag limits.
Would you teach your child to cheat in the classroom or on the playing field? Would you teach them to steal? Then why would we teach or encourage our children to ignore seasons, bag limits, safety measures and the like? The future of sport hunting as we know it rests firmly with us, let’s get it right.
Jeff Moyer
Mathias, W.Va.
