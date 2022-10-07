IAN
Ian was the name.
The hurricane is to blame.
Lives lost, what a shame.
CAT-4
It was a cat-4.
Fort Myers had great damage.
Loss of life unknown.
Storm Description
It’s a hurricane.
Wind, surge, and very much rain.
Loud noise like a train.
Mother Nature
Nature is fickle.
It can nurture and destroy.
Brings joy and sadness.
Weather couplet
Wind and rain and waves
When calm they soothe and comfort
We can enjoy them.
Wind and rain and waves
When violent they destroy
They bring fear and angst.
Hurricane elements
It was the storm surge.
It was the strong wind and rain.
Damage all around.
Catastrophe
It’s catastrophic.
Buildings damaged and destroyed.
People injured, dead.
Birth and death of a hurricane
Born first in the gulf.
Traveled across Florida.
Back to the ocean.
Next Carolina.
And then on up the East Coast.
Died as it went north.
Art Borden
Harrisonburg
(0) comments
