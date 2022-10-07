IAN

Ian was the name.

The hurricane is to blame.

Lives lost, what a shame.

CAT-4

It was a cat-4.

Fort Myers had great damage.

Loss of life unknown.

Storm Description

It’s a hurricane.

Wind, surge, and very much rain.

Loud noise like a train.

Mother Nature

Nature is fickle.

It can nurture and destroy.

Brings joy and sadness.

Weather couplet

Wind and rain and waves

When calm they soothe and comfort

We can enjoy them.

Wind and rain and waves

When violent they destroy

They bring fear and angst.

Hurricane elements

It was the storm surge.

It was the strong wind and rain.

Damage all around.

Catastrophe

It’s catastrophic.

Buildings damaged and destroyed.

People injured, dead.

Birth and death of a hurricane

Born first in the gulf.

Traveled across Florida.

Back to the ocean.

Next Carolina.

And then on up the East Coast.

Died as it went north.

Art Borden

Harrisonburg

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.